Costa Rican journalist shot with 10 bullets had exposed links between politicians and drug cartels

Fifty-year-old journalist Camilo Rodríguez was shot dead on Monday, November 16, in the city of Heredia, near Costa Rica’s capital, San Jose.

Two as-yet-unidentified people traveling on a motorcycle approached the vehicle where the journalist was sitting and opened fire at him. Rodríguez was hit nine or ten times and died at the scene.

Të lidhura None found

Police Chief Raul Rivera said the attackers approached the victim’s car, while Vladimir Muñoz, deputy director of the Judicial Investigation Service, confirmed the number of bullets that struck him.

Attorney General Carlo Diaz announced that an investigation had been launched to solve the murder. So far, the authorities have not identified any suspects or determined the motive for the crime.

Rodríguez was known for his regular posts on social media, where he denounced the activities of powerful drug-trafficking groups and their alleged links to politicians.

He had repeatedly stated that he had received death threats. The journalist also claimed that he had passed information to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) about cartel activity in the country.

Although he had not been affiliated with a particular media outlet in recent years, Rodríguez continued working as an independent journalist, publishing online every day.

The Costa Rican Journalists’ Association condemned the murder and called for those responsible to be identified and punished as soon as possible.

The association’s president, Giannsi Noguera, said the crime could be linked to the journalist’s reports, stressing that the incident appeared to be an attempt to silence a voice that exposed organized crime.

The journalist had also been involved in a legal dispute with Costa Rica’s current president, Laura Fernandez.

In August 2025, Fernandez sued him for defamation after Rodríguez claimed that her house had been built with money provided by a drug trafficker. These claims have not been proven as facts.

Following the killing, President Fernandez condemned the incident and described it as an attack on freedom of expression.

Rodríguez had also tried to enter politics, seeking to run in the 2022 presidential election. However, his candidacy was not registered because of procedural irregularities.

The murder took place at a time when Costa Rica is facing the expansion of international drug cartels and escalating criminal violence.

The country, once seen mainly as a transit point for narcotics, has in recent years become an important logistical hub for criminal organizations.

Data for 2025 show that the homicide rate reached 16.8 per 100,000 inhabitants. Meanwhile, Costa Rica has also fallen in the international press freedom ranking, placing 38th among 180 countries, according to Reporters Without Borders.