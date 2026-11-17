Relations between Japan and Russia have been caught up in a new wave of tensions after Tokyo reported a suspected violation of its airspace by two aircraft believed to belong to Moscow.

The incident was recorded shortly after 4:00 a.m. local time near Okinoshima Island, in Fukuoka Prefecture. In response to the incident, Japan’s defense forces activated the air defense system and dispatched fighter jets to identify and intercept the aircraft.

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The Japanese government described the entry into its airspace as an unacceptable violation of national sovereignty and announced that it had lodged a strong protest with Russia through diplomatic channels.

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary, Minoru Kihara, confirmed that the air forces had been mobilized and strongly condemned what had happened.

“The violation of our national airspace by Russian aircraft is not only a serious attack on our country’s national sovereignty, but also a threat to our security and is completely unacceptable,” Kihara said.

He said Tokyo had officially conveyed to Moscow a request to take concrete measures to ensure that such incidents do not happen again.

The development comes at a time when relations between Japan and Russia are deteriorating due to several recent issues.

Tensions have intensified following the arrest in Russia of a Japanese journalist facing espionage charges, as well as the seizure of the assets of the Japanese company Japan Tobacco on Russian territory.

The suspected airspace violation constitutes another confrontation between Tokyo and Moscow, as Japanese authorities seek assurances that a similar situation will not occur again.

So far, Japan has not released any further details about the identity of the aircraft or the full circumstances of the incident.