Police: Pristina protest ended after midnight without serious incidents

The Kosovo Police reported on its measures and engagement during Tuesday’s protest in the squares of Pristina, near the Kosovo Assembly.

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According to the official announcement, the security institutions had taken the necessary measures to maintain public order, ensure security, protect public and private property, and ensure the smooth conduct of the gathering.

The gathering began in the morning and continued throughout the day, ending after midnight following the conclusion of the Assembly session. During the session, amendments to the Law on the Specialist Chambers were voted on, and Kosovo’s president was elected.

The police said the protest was conducted largely peacefully and without serious incidents, reports “Bota Sot.”

“With the exception of the throwing of pyrotechnic devices and fireworks by some protesters,” the police statement said.

Police authorities thanked citizens for their cooperation, the peaceful conduct of the protest and compliance with the instructions issued by officers. According to the police, this behavior helped maintain public calm and ensure the smooth running of the activity.

The police also stressed that they would continue carrying out their usual duties, in accordance with their constitutional and legal mandate.