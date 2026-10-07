Osmani: Shiroka-Pula will have my support in facing the challenges of the presidency

Former Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani conveyed her congratulations to Justina Shiroka-Pula following her election as President of the Republic of Kosovo.

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Osmani said that having a woman at the head of the state had been one of her wishes, while wishing Shiroka-Pula good health and success in carrying out her duties.

She said that during her term in office, she had hoped that Kosovo’s next president would also be a woman. Osmani said the president’s constitutional duties were numerous and challenging, but stressed that Shiroka-Pula would be able to rely on her continued support, based on the experience she had gained and the work she had carried out during her previous term.

Asked about her absence from the vote to elect the new president, Osmani explained that the Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK) had had its own candidate, Professor Bekim Sejdiu. According to her, Justina Shiroka-Pula’s candidacy had not been part of an agreement with the LDK, and for this reason the party had not taken a political position in her favor.

Osmani said that, despite this, the LDK had respected the institution and wished the Republic of Kosovo success. She added that institutional stability was important and that her party would perform its role as the opposition, as it had announced.

According to Osmani, the president of Kosovo has a range of powers, including representing the unity of the people and the country at home and abroad, directing foreign policy, and protecting sovereignty and territorial integrity.

She underlined that these responsibilities would not be easy, given the challenges facing the Republic of Kosovo. Osmani expressed hope that Shiroka-Pula would fulfill them with honor and responsibility.

Osmani stressed that the opposition would support every issue that was in the national interest, while opposing through votes and political action initiatives that harmed the country’s interests.

She described the election of the new president as important for Kosovo’s institutional stability as well. According to her, Shiroka-Pula should fulfill her constitutional duty in directing foreign policy and protect the Republic of Kosovo’s alliances, which are essential to national security.

Osmani reiterated that, regardless of who was elected to the post, the new president would have her full support, just as she had told Justina Shiroka-Pula herself.