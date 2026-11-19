Police operation in Kočani, around 200 different types of perfumes without documentation seized and one person detained

The Ministry of Interior of North Macedonia announced that yesterday (18.11.2026), at 17:25, in Kočani, police officers from the Kočani Police Station detained A.D., 31 years old, from Kočani. He is suspected of committing the criminal offense “Violation of industrial property rights and unauthorized use of a foreign trademark,” under Article 285 of the Criminal Code.

With a court order, a search was carried out in his home, during which 197 different types of perfumes of well-known brands were found and seized, as well as various cosmetic products and other products, for which he had no documentation.

Të lidhura None found

The public prosecutor has been informed of the case, and after the incident is fully documented, an appropriate criminal complaint will be filed, the Ministry of Interior announced.