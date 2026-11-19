The chairman of the Democratic Union for Integration, Ali Ahmeti, stressed tonight that achieving peace in the Balkans requires cooperation among all politicians from all states. However, he added that this cooperation, which peoples and politicians are not achieving, is being carried out very successfully by criminals.

“Aren’t drugs dangerous for all of us? Today, unfortunately, criminals cooperate and are multiethnic. The misfortune lies in the fact that the peoples and the politicians who represent them, such as Macedonians, Albanians and Serbs, are not cooperating to ensure a Balkans in peace and with a secure future,” Ahmeti stated, according to TV21 reporting.

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