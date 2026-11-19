Mucunski: the Western Balkans must be part of the European security architecture

Timço Mucunski, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, took part in the conference “Security in the Western Balkans” held in Skopje, organized by the German Aspen Institute. In his speech, he emphasized the importance of the region’s security and stability for European security as a whole, underlining that new geopolitical developments require closer cooperation and greater political responsibility from the Western Balkan countries.

Mucunski explained that the security of the Western Balkan states cannot be seen separately from that of Europe, especially in this period when geopolitical dynamics are changing rapidly.

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Through a Facebook post, the minister reconfirmed his country’s strategic orientation, citing NATO membership, full alignment with the EU’s Common Foreign and Security Policy, and the commitment to full membership in the European Union.

According to him, EU enlargement should not be treated simply as a technical integration process, but as a geopolitical unification of the continent and a strategic investment that makes Europe safer and more stable.

He also stressed that the Western Balkans must increasingly assert itself as a region that actively contributes to European security and to strengthening shared resilience.

To achieve this, according to the minister, political responsibility, deeper regional cooperation, and an awareness that each country’s security is closely linked to that of its neighbors are needed.