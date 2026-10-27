He had been wanted, former Cadastre legal adviser detained; ‘detention in prison’ ordered against him! What he is accused of

He had been wanted, former Cadastre legal adviser detained; ‘detention in prison’ ordered against him! What he is accused of

Fier Police detained a former Cadastre legal adviser who had been wanted as part of the operation codenamed “Stolen Land.” He is a 56-year-old citizen with the initials H. Z., residing in Fier.

He had been declared wanted after the Fier Court of First Instance of General Jurisdiction, in a decision dated September 17, 2026, ordered the security measure of “detention in prison” against him for the criminal offense of “abuse of office,” in several cases.

Të lidhura

None found

According to the police, the 56-year-old is suspected of abusing his office on several occasions while serving as a legal adviser at the State Cadastre Agency in Fier.

Notice:

Fier Local Police Directorate/The operation codenamed “Stolen Land” continues; former legal adviser of the Fier State Cadastre Agency detained after being declared wanted for abuse of office.

Specialists from the Section for the Investigation of Economic and Financial Crimes detained H. Z., 56, residing in Fier, who had been declared wanted as part of the “Stolen Land” operation, conducted several weeks ago.

This citizen had been declared wanted after the Fier Court of First Instance of General Jurisdiction, in its decision dated 17.09.2026, ordered the security measure of “detention in prison” against him for the criminal offense of “abuse of office,” in several cases.

H. Z. is accused of abusing his duties on several occasions while serving as a legal adviser at the Fier State Cadastre Agency.

The procedural materials were forwarded to the Prosecutor’s Office attached to the Fier Court of First Instance of General Jurisdiction for further action.


Shtuar 27.10.2026 10:45

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