Police and emergency teams rescue a tourist couple in Gjipe Canyon after one of them broke a leg

A foreign couple was rescued this Sunday in Gjipe Canyon after becoming stranded during a hike in the area, when one of the tourists broke a leg and was unable to continue moving.

According to a statement from the local authorities, immediately after the alarm was raised about the incident, Himara firefighters, officers from Himara Police and the Dhërmiu police post, as well as the medical emergency team from Himara Hospital, were sent to the area.

Të lidhura

None found

Thanks to the coordinated intervention of the rescue structures, the two tourists were brought out of the canyon safely, while the injured person was later taken to hospital to receive medical treatment.

Gjipe Canyon is known as an area with difficult and dangerous terrain, where accidents involving tourists are not uncommon.

Local authorities are urging visitors to avoid unmarked areas and use licensed guides in order to reduce the risk of incidents.


Shtuar 28.06.2026 13:19

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