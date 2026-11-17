As part of an asset investigation into Ilir Shehu, alias Pasholli, 51, who was previously convicted of drug trafficking in Italy and is under investigation in Albania for medicine smuggling, the Tirana Police have seized assets worth more than 10 million euros.

According to the police, acting on a decision by the Tirana Court, assets registered in his name, his wife’s name and the names of entities linked to them have been seized.

Të lidhura None found

Specifically, 14 properties, six properties registered in his wife’s name, six commercial entities—including businesses operating in the pharmaceutical sector—and eight vehicles have been seized. The total value of the seized assets exceeds 10 million euros.

Among the six seized entities are the companies ‘Medicamenta’, ‘Mega Store’, ‘Unipharma’ and ‘Italialbania Pharma’.

According to the police, Ilir Shehu has been involved over the years in various criminal activities, including drug trafficking, exploitation of prostitution, kidnapping and unlawful deprivation of liberty, as well as receiving stolen goods.

Earlier, the Tirana Prosecutor’s Office said in an official statement that Italian authorities had identified Ilir Shehu as part of a sophisticated medicine-smuggling scheme between Italy and Albania.

He would buy medicines in Italy using proper documentation, but when declaring them at Albanian customs, the product list would be shortened, with only some of the medicines declared.

The rest were allegedly brought onto the Albanian market without the relevant documentation. Some of the products were later legalized through another operator in order to conceal their origin.

STATEMENT:

Tirana Local Police Directorate/“DARK CAPITAL” operation concluded.

Assets worth more than 10 million euros seized as part of an asset investigation into a citizen suspected of various criminal activities.

The operation was conducted by the Section for the Investigation of Money Laundering and Criminal Assets, in cooperation with the Tirana Prosecutor’s Office.

As part of the operation, a decision by the Tirana Court was enforced to seize assets worth more than 10 million euros belonging to citizen I. Sh., alias I. P., 51, and to persons/entities linked to him, specifically:

– 14 properties;

– six properties registered in the name of his wife, citizen H. Sh.;

– six commercial entities, including businesses operating in the pharmaceutical sector;

– eight vehicles.

The seized assets will be transferred to the administration of the Agency for the Administration of Seized and Confiscated Assets (AAPSK).

Investigations suggest that citizen I. Sh., alias I. P., has been involved over the years in various criminal activities, including drug trafficking, exploitation of prostitution, kidnapping and unlawful deprivation of liberty, receiving stolen goods, etc.

The procedural materials have been referred to the Tirana Prosecutor’s Office for further action.