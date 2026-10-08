Petrova-Çamova expects signals of progress from Skopje at meeting with Mucunski

Bulgaria’s Foreign Minister, Velislava Petrova-Çamova, said she hopes to hear a willingness to make progress from the Macedonian side during today’s meeting with her counterpart, Timço Mucunski, in Sofia.

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The talks will take place on the sidelines of the International Ministerial Conference on the development and strategic importance of Pan-European Corridor 8. According to Petrova-Çamova, the Macedonian side requested the meeting, and she expects one of the main topics to be North Macedonia’s European integration.

“The request for a meeting came from them and, of course, I accepted. I would like to know which topics they intend to discuss. I think European integration will be on the agenda. Our position on this is very clear. I hope to hear from them a desire to move forward,” she said, AIM reports.

Meanwhile, the Ministerial Conference on Corridor 8 has begun in Sofia, with Mucunski also taking part.

The Macedonian minister will take part in the “Geostrategic Context of Corridor 8” panel, which will examine the corridor’s strategic importance in the current geopolitical, security and economic circumstances./Telegrafi/