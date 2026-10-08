AAK’s Tahiri: The restriction on the Specialist Chambers does not abolish the institution but aims to improve it

AAK’s Tahiri: The restriction on the Specialist Chambers does not abolish the institution but aims to improve it

Besnik Tahiri, a member of the Alliance for the Future of Kosovo, said that amending the law on the Kosovo Specialist Chambers does not abolish the institution. He said the aim is to improve it and deliver justice.

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Commenting on the amendments adopted by the Kosovo Assembly and the reactions from international actors, Tahiri said the restriction is related to the legislative institution’s right to act.

Tahiri on the law on the Specialist Chambers: The decision is fully valid

“What happened in the Kosovo Assembly is quite simple: a law was amended after many failures, not only during the six-year process, but also in relation to the aspect and purpose from which it had diverged. The restriction concerns the Kosovo Assembly’s right to act. It does not abolish the institution but improves it, as it aims to deliver justice. The decision is fully valid, and Kosovo continues on its path, together with its institutional and political objectives,” Tahiri said.


Shtuar 8.10.2026 13:25

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