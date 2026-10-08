Mucunski: Corridor VIII is a strategic vision beyond borders; concrete implementation is needed, not just meetings

The international conference was held several months after the Ministerial Meeting on Corridor VIII, which took place in Tirana on February 18 this year. It continued the work of the inaugural session, held in Brindisi, Italy, on July 27, 2023. So far, discussions have focused on infrastructure projects underway along the corridor and the challenges requiring greater political attention.

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In the face of geopolitical changes and growing security and economic challenges, participants reiterated that Corridor VIII infrastructure must be built as an interconnected network spanning borders, not as separate projects that end at national borders.

Minister Mucunski said Corridor VIII has moved beyond the role of ordinary transport infrastructure and has gained particular importance for Europe, the economy and security.

According to him, the corridor embodies a strategic vision linking the Adriatic Sea with the Black Sea, the European Union with the Western Balkans, and the economies, societies and security interests of the countries along its route.

“At a time of geopolitical fragmentation, disrupted supply chains and renewed competition over critical infrastructure, corridors such as this represent instruments for resilience, stability and shared prosperity,” Mucunski said. He added that Corridor VIII is a national strategic priority and an important part of broader efforts to integrate the Western Balkans into Europe’s economic and infrastructure framework.

Particular attention was paid to moving from political agreements to implementation on the ground. In this regard, the minister cited the entry into force of the agreement with Bulgaria on the preparation, construction and operation of the cross-border railway tunnel, as well as the work carried out so far by the Joint Commission overseeing its implementation.

Mucunski stressed that Corridor VIII must be developed as a single cross-border system, with coordinated works and steps along its entire length.

“In the end, our citizens and European partners will judge Corridor VIII by the infrastructure we actually build, not by the number of meetings we hold,” he said./Telegrafi/