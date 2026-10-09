Petrit Ajeti briefs President Shiroka Pula on the national security situation

President of the Republic of Kosovo Justina Shiroka Pula held a meeting with the director of the Kosovo Intelligence Agency (KIA), Petrit Ajeti, who congratulated her on beginning her term in office.

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During the meeting, the KIA director briefed the president on the national security situation and developments concerning security and stability in Kosovo.

According to a media release, the meeting also addressed cooperation and coordination among security institutions, with the aim of creating a safe environment for all citizens of the Republic of Kosovo.