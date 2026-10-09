Petrit Ajeti briefs President Shiroka Pula on the national security situation

Petrit Ajeti briefs President Shiroka Pula on the national security situation

President of the Republic of Kosovo Justina Shiroka Pula held a meeting with the director of the Kosovo Intelligence Agency (KIA), Petrit Ajeti, who congratulated her on beginning her term in office.

Të lidhura

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During the meeting, the KIA director briefed the president on the national security situation and developments concerning security and stability in Kosovo.

According to a media release, the meeting also addressed cooperation and coordination among security institutions, with the aim of creating a safe environment for all citizens of the Republic of Kosovo.


Shtuar 9.10.2026 13:30

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