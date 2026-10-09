ERO does not review private suppliers’ licenses, but puts KEK on the agenda

Electricity supply licenses for private companies, which expired in September, have not been included on the first agenda published by the Energy Regulatory Office (ERO) for a meeting of its new Board. At the same meeting, however, KEK’s applications to generate electricity from Kosovo A and Kosovo B power plants have been added.

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The Board’s tenth meeting of 2026 is scheduled for October 9, 2026, at 2 p.m. In addition to KEK’s applications, the agenda includes a large number of applications for self-consumption authorizations submitted by businesses and individuals.

However, the agenda contains no item related to the review of the expired licenses of private suppliers.

Kp contacted the ERO with questions to understand why KEK’s applications were added to the Board’s agenda, while applications from private producers whose licenses have expired were not included.

The newsroom also requested information on the number of private companies with expired licenses or pending applications to renew them. It also asked whether the same legal and procedural requirements apply to KEK and private producers. As of the time this article was published, the ERO had not responded.