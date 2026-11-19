The Mayor of Pristina, Përparim Rama, has responded to Acting Prime Minister Albin Kurti regarding the uncertainty weighing on the organization of the Mediterranean Games Prishtina 2030. He stressed that the Government bears responsibility for failing to fulfill a series of obligations it has toward the International Committee of the Mediterranean Games (ICMG).

This reaction came after Kurti told lawmakers in the Kosovo Assembly that this sporting event is at risk. According to him, the country has been brought to this point because of a lack of internal unity. He said he remains optimistic, but with reservations, and criticized the lack of cooperation between institutions.

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In a Facebook post, Rama rejected what he described as the prime minister’s attempt to shift the burden of this situation onto Pristina’s local government.

He mentioned three issues that, according to him, were cited in ICMG’s latest communication as the reason for canceling the meeting with the Kosovar side: the payment had not been finalized, the names of the delegation had not been sent, and there had been no response to electronic correspondence.

In his message, Rama addresses Kurti with irony, accusing him of trying to shift the blame for the Mediterranean Games failure onto Pristina. He adds that ICMG has made clear the reason for canceling the meeting: the payment has not been made, the delegation names have not been sent, and there has been no response to emails. He then asks who was responsible for carrying out these actions and answers three times: “the Government,” closing with the comment that the matter is that simple.

With this stance, the capital’s mayor places responsibility for all three problems on the Government and rejects the way Kurti interprets the division of responsibilities in the preparatory process for Prishtina 2030.

The institutional conflict over the Mediterranean Games is emerging at a time when their organization is engulfed by uncertainty, while honoring financial and institutional commitments to ICMG remains essential for the survival of the project.

The Prishtina 2030 Mediterranean Games are scheduled to be held from 24 July to 4 August 2030 and are considered one of the largest sporting projects Kosovo has undertaken to organize.