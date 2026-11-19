Prime Minister Albin Kurti today presented to the Assembly the draft law on budget allocations for 2027, which totals 4.27 billion euros.

In his speech, Kurti linked the budget increase to the performance of public revenues and the expansion of economic activity, stressing that this draft budget aims to support citizens and preserve the sustainability of public finances.

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He also announced that the draft budget provides greater financial support for the defense teams of four former leaders of the Kosovo Liberation Army, who are facing the judicial process in The Hague.

Focusing on the reasons for this increase, the prime minister stressed that it comes as a direct result of the performance of public revenues and of an economy that expanded, created new jobs and generated substantial economic activity. According to him, this good performance has made it possible to simultaneously pursue supportive policies for citizens and preserve the long-term sustainability of public finances. He added that this budget also plans an increase in financial support for the defense teams of the four former leaders of the KLA, in line with the requests submitted by these teams, while the working group’s strategy is expected for further engagement and support.

In the area of wage policies in the public sector, Kurti said that during 2027 the payment of the 13th salary is planned, while from July 1 the value of the wage coefficient will increase to 120 euros.

The prime minister also announced the gradual doubling of child allowances, a process that will be carried out in four stages, with increases of 25 percent, starting from January 1, 2027.

Continuing, he stressed that the 2027 budget continues the policy of increasing incomes for public sector employees. In addition to the payment of the 13th salary, he mentioned that from July 1, 2027 the wage coefficient will reach 120 euros, which means a salary increase. Kurti also spoke about the chapter of greater support for families and children, mentioning the commitment to double child allowances through a gradual increase in four stages of 25 percent, with the first stage starting on January 1, 2027. He added that the budget for official travel abroad has been halved and the saved funds have been directed toward financing essential medicines for Kosovo’s hospital and clinical service. He also said that 120 new health professionals are planned at the University Clinical Hospital Service of Kosovo, while at the local level the construction of new family centers and the purchase of modern equipment with the most advanced technology are planned.

As for capital investments, the prime minister stressed that for the first time over one billion euros are planned for this category, with the aim of developing and transforming the country’s infrastructure.

He also presented a new initiative for the establishment of a national airline company, which, according to him, aims to expand Kosovo’s air connections and create more opportunities for travel.

Speaking about these investments, Kurti stressed that for the first time over one billion euros will be allocated solely for this category. Among the new initiatives, he also mentioned the one for the establishment of the national airline company, which aims to contribute to expanding Kosovo’s air connections, creating more opportunities for travel and promoting the country in international markets.

Otherwise, the draft budget for 2027 was approved by the Government of Kosovo on November 2 and has now been sent to the Assembly for consideration and approval. It is about 300 million euros higher than the initial budget for 2026.