Merz convenes the “Coalition of the Willing” in Berlin, Edi Rama also at the table

A high-level meeting of the “Coalition of the Willing” was held at the Federal Chancellery in Berlin, organized by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama was also invited to this summit.

The talks held at the German government headquarters were attended by representatives of countries standing alongside Ukraine in its resistance to Russian aggression.

Të lidhura None found

According to the announcement from the Prime Minister’s press office, the invitation to Rama to take part in this important meeting once again confirms Albania’s active position as a reliable partner in the field of security, peace and European stability.

The Albanian Prime Minister’s Office views this participation as proof of the country’s commitment to international discussions and initiatives related to the continent’s security.