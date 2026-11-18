Pensioners in Durrës wait in line, at counters they are told: No money, come back tomorrow

Long lines and long waits repeat every day at the Albanian Post branch in the beach area of Durrës, where pensioners face difficulties withdrawing their pension.

“Not only there, but in other neighborhoods of Durrës as well, the situation is similar,” says a pensioner.

Të lidhura None found

According to the pensioner, who raised the concern through the video he sent, the daily cash fund at the counter runs out before everyone can get what they are entitled to.

The answer they receive is that there is no more money and they must come back the next day. As a result, many of them are forced to return to the queue again, with no guarantee that they will manage to withdraw their pension.

Those waiting in line are not only pensioners whose pension withdrawal date is today, but also those from previous dates who could not get their money on their scheduled day.

The wait becomes even harder because the elderly also suffer from chronic illnesses, yet regardless of their health condition, they must stand in line to receive their monthly income.

According to them, this is a recurring problem that forces them to waste time and endure fatigue in order to get the pension they are entitled to.

According to them, the Albanian Post branch in Durrës should react regarding the daily fund, which cannot handle the influx of pensioners, and whether measures will be taken to avoid the queues and their return day after day.