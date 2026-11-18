Fëllanza Podrimja has been appointed deputy minister at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora (MPJD) by Kosovo’s Prime Minister, Albin Kurti.

According to the official announcement, Kurti congratulated Podrimja on her new position and wished her success in carrying out institutional responsibilities.

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With this appointment, she becomes part of the MPJD’s leadership team, the institution responsible for drafting and implementing Kosovo’s foreign policy and relations with the diaspora.

The announcement, however, does not include additional details about the specific areas for which the new deputy minister will be responsible.