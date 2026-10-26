Parliamentary elections in Israel, around 20,000 police deployed for security

Israeli authorities have stepped up security measures for the parliamentary elections to be held on Tuesday, October 27, with the aim of preventing any incident that could affect the smooth conduct of the vote.

Israeli media, citing security sources, report that the country has been placed on “Level C” alert, one step below a full state of emergency.

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Around 20,000 police officers have been deployed across various parts of the country. Their task will be to secure polling stations, prevent potential threats and ensure public order throughout election day.

Voting will begin at 07:00 and end at 22:00 local time. This will give citizens 15 hours in which to vote.

An alternative plan has also been prepared for situations in which an emergency could disrupt the regular conduct of the elections.

Sources cited by Al Jazeera report that extending voting hours by two to three hours is being considered if an incident during the day makes it difficult for voters to reach polling stations.

The decision on a possible extension will be made in cooperation with the Central Elections Committee and the Israeli military’s Home Front Command.

Security forces will remain on alert throughout the day in order to respond to any potential situation and ensure that the elections are held safely.