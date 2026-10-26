Jordan strikes terrorist bases in southern Syria after deadly attack on Orthodox church

Jordan strikes terrorist bases in southern Syria after deadly attack on Orthodox church

Jordanian fighter jets have struck several sites in southern Syria, described by Amman as “terrorist hideouts,” following a deadly attack on a Greek Orthodox church in which nine people were killed and 34 others were injured.

The Jordanian Armed Forces said the intervention was carried out after authorities identified links between the individuals suspected of organizing Friday’s attack in the village of Hammoud and terrorist groups active in the area.

Të lidhura

None found

During the air operation, the Jordanian military destroyed several positions suspected of being used by armed groups. According to the same statement, several members of these groups were killed or wounded, while the exact number of casualties has not been made public.

Syrian authorities have yet to issue an official response to the strikes. It is also unclear whether the Jordanian operation was carried out in cooperation with the Damascus government.

Meanwhile, in the early hours of the morning, authorities in Jordan announced that they had arrested three men suspected of carrying out the attack on the Greek Orthodox church.

The incident has heightened concerns about the security situation in the region. Investigations are continuing to determine those responsible and verify their possible links to the armed groups operating in southern Syria.


Shtuar 26.10.2026 22:45

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