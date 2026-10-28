Parliament begins reviewing budget amendment proposals

The parliamentary Committee on Financing and Budget has begun discussing the amendments proposed as part of the second revision of the Budget. A total of 124 amendments are under review.

The Ministry of Finance said the second Budget revision is linked to current geopolitical developments and aims to ensure that all regular obligations are met on time.

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Total revenue is projected at 374.2 billion denars, around 5.3 billion denars less than in previous projections. The main change concerns excise duties, which are now projected at 30.4 billion denars, down from 34.1 billion. The deficit remains at 46.3 billion denars, or 4.1 percent of gross domestic product (GDP).

Regarding expenditure, the Ministry said it is taking a responsible and disciplined approach.

Total expenditure is projected to reach 420.5 billion denars, a decrease of 5.3 billion denars compared with previous projections.