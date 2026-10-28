Parliament begins reviewing budget amendment proposals

Parliament begins reviewing budget amendment proposals

The parliamentary Committee on Financing and Budget has begun discussing the amendments proposed as part of the second revision of the Budget. A total of 124 amendments are under review.

The Ministry of Finance said the second Budget revision is linked to current geopolitical developments and aims to ensure that all regular obligations are met on time.

Të lidhura

None found

Total revenue is projected at 374.2 billion denars, around 5.3 billion denars less than in previous projections. The main change concerns excise duties, which are now projected at 30.4 billion denars, down from 34.1 billion. The deficit remains at 46.3 billion denars, or 4.1 percent of gross domestic product (GDP).

Regarding expenditure, the Ministry said it is taking a responsible and disciplined approach.

Total expenditure is projected to reach 420.5 billion denars, a decrease of 5.3 billion denars compared with previous projections.


Shtuar 28.10.2026 10:45

Tags: , ,
Murati seeks an explanation from SPAK over the lack of a request to arrest Balluku

Murati seeks an explanation from SPAK over the lack of a request to arrest Balluku
Klodiana Lala: Refusing a second SPAK request for Balluku would raise suspicions about Rama

Klodiana Lala: Refusing a second SPAK request for Balluku would raise suspicions about Rama
Charles honors the four marines killed when the HMBS Flamingo sank in the Bahamas

Charles honors the four marines killed when the HMBS Flamingo sank in the Bahamas
€122 million more for wages and pensions in the 2026 budget

€122 million more for wages and pensions in the 2026 budget
After Arlinda’s murder, he had thought of ending his life” – what was said in court about Albert Sylaj

After Arlinda’s murder, he had thought of ending his life” – what was said in court about Albert Sylaj
Gashi-Hamdiu: Board decided to file criminal complaint against former KOSTT chief after sexually charged incident

Gashi-Hamdiu: Board decided to file criminal complaint against former KOSTT chief after sexually charged incident
Çuçul: More than 800 cases opened over suspected corruption by October

Çuçul: More than 800 cases opened over suspected corruption by October
Murrizi accuses former SHISH chief: Vlora Hyseni wiretapped SPAK prosecutors and should have ended up in prison

Murrizi accuses former SHISH chief: Vlora Hyseni wiretapped SPAK prosecutors and should have ended up in prison