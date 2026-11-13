Pacolli: Kosovo to join regional projects to reduce the risk of natural disasters

Pacolli: Kosovo to join regional projects to reduce the risk of natural disasters

Kosovo will take part in the regional component of projects to reduce the risk of natural disasters and strengthen the resilience of cities and businesses, Minister of Environment and Spatial Planning Fitore Pacolli has announced.

In a post, Pacolli said she had met with representatives of the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) during the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31).

Të lidhura

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The talks focused on Kosovo’s participation in regional projects and opportunities for cooperation to better prepare cities and businesses for natural hazards.

According to the minister, particular emphasis was placed on helping cities, as well as small and medium-sized businesses, become better prepared for natural disasters. The meeting also addressed the exchange of experiences with European cities that have made progress in this area.

Pacolli said that, alongside Kosovo’s inclusion in the regional component of the project, the aim is to strengthen cooperation and coordination mechanisms to improve preparedness for natural disasters.


Shtuar 13.11.2026 20:53

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