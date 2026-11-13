Microsoft apologizes for nearly 24-hour outage affecting millions of users worldwide

Millions of users in at least 70 countries were unable to access some Microsoft services for nearly 24 hours. Following the widespread outage, the company publicly apologized.

The affected platforms included Teams, Outlook and the Copilot artificial intelligence program. The disruption caused difficulties for government institutions, businesses and ordinary users, according to the BBC.

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Microsoft said it was “deeply sorry” for the outage and the disruption it caused. According to the company, the cause was an earlier network capacity update, not a cyberattack or artificial intelligence and its agents.

After several hours, the company announced that services were largely recovering and stabilizing. The impact, however, was felt across various sectors. The British minister responsible for cybersecurity described the situation as worrying and disruptive, while reports of effects on services provided directly to citizens remained limited.

The outage also affected economic activity. Peter Pentz, a winemaker in South Africa, said communication with exporters had been completely cut off. In London, some workers said they left the office because, without email, work had become practically impossible.