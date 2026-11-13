Kurti calls for faster progress on Kosovo’s EU candidate status

On the sidelines of the European Political Community Summit in Dublin, Prime Minister Albin Kurti met with representatives of the Committee on EU Affairs at the Irish Parliament. The discussion focused on Kosovo’s status as an EU candidate country.

The meeting was attended by committee chair Barry Ward, committee member Rúairí Ó Murchú, secretary Ivan Farmer, and Frank Smyth, director for Enlargement and the EU’s South East Europe Unit.

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Kurti stressed that granting Kosovo candidate status and opening accession negotiations, as steps in its formal path toward the EU, should not be delayed.

He said it was essential for the Council to ask the Commission for an opinion on the application submitted in December 2022. Kurti said the process was as important to Kosovo as achieving the goal, because reforms move the country forward on its European path, benefit its citizens and strengthen the state.

Kosovo applied for EU candidate status in December 2022, but the European Commission has not yet begun a formal review of the application.