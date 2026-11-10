Pacolli announces new commission to oversee architects’ and engineers’ chambers

Pacolli announces new commission to oversee architects’ and engineers’ chambers

Minister of Environment and Spatial Planning Fitore Pacolli has announced the creation of a new oversight commission for the Kosovo Chamber of Architects and the Kosovo Chamber of Engineers.

According to Pacolli, the commission will help strengthen oversight of the professional chambers and ensure a timely institutional response when needed. The ministry also aims to increase cooperation and accountability and prevent incidents at workplaces and construction sites.

Të lidhura

None found

The minister stressed that repeated incidents in the construction sector, especially those linked to professional negligence, must lead to accountability and legal responsibility rather than pass without consequences.

Financial support for both chambers has continued during 2026 and is also planned for 2027. Pacolli made clear that the support comes with demands for transparency, accountability and concrete results.

According to Pacolli, the ministry and the two professional chambers will work to raise standards, strengthen the architecture and construction engineering professions, and ensure professional accountability. She called on professionals and citizens to work closely with the chambers when they notice that a project does not meet professional standards or applicable laws.

She stressed that professionalism must be the standard and accountability an obligation. Cases of professional negligence, the minister said, will not merely be recorded as a formality but will be followed by accountability and concrete responsibility.

Pacolli said institutions will not wait for incidents to occur before responding. By strengthening oversight and prevention mechanisms in a timely manner, they aim to make professionalism, compliance with standards and accountability non-negotiable principles in the construction sector.


Shtuar 10.11.2026 22:16

Tags: , , , ,
Alimehmeti or Binaj? Bushati: PD has a stale mindset and risks disappearing if it fields its own candidate

Alimehmeti or Binaj? Bushati: PD has a stale mindset and risks disappearing if it fields its own candidate
Flying cars expected to be used in China from summer 2027, priced at around $300,000

Flying cars expected to be used in China from summer 2027, priced at around $300,000
Këlliçi: European Parliament debate exposed the crisis in Rama’s government; free elections and a technical government are needed

Këlliçi: European Parliament debate exposed the crisis in Rama’s government; free elections and a technical government are needed
Governing majority rejects proposal for 200-denar student meal subsidy

Governing majority rejects proposal for 200-denar student meal subsidy
VLEN: The governing coalition remains stable, and we will work to fulfill our commitments

VLEN: The governing coalition remains stable, and we will work to fulfill our commitments
Haziri: Political decisions have cost LDK in elections

Haziri: Political decisions have cost LDK in elections
Kosovo Post ends 2025 with €1.11 million profit and a clean audit opinion

Kosovo Post ends 2025 with €1.11 million profit and a clean audit opinion
After the “Student List” visit to Kosovo, Mehmeti calls for institutional oversight of visits from Serbia

After the “Student List” visit to Kosovo, Mehmeti calls for institutional oversight of visits from Serbia
kumar siteleriBursa Escortkumar sitelerijojobetgüvenilir bahis sitelerigüvenilir bahis siteleriyasal bahis sitelerigrandpashabetbetparkkahraman haberdeneme bonusujojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişcasinofast güncel girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişUltrabetonline notaryjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişxbahisjojobetjojobet girişgiftcardmall/mygiftextrabetextrabet