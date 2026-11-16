OVL-UÇK: The Hague process has undermined our trust in the justice of the Specialist Chambers

The Organization of War Veterans of the Kosovo Liberation Army (OVL-UÇK) has expressed its position regarding the trial at the Specialist Chambers in The Hague of the former leaders of the Kosovo Liberation Army.

In its published response, the organization says it does not trust the justice of the Specialist Chambers. According to the organization, the way the proceedings have been conducted and are continuing has damaged confidence in the court’s professionalism and impartiality, Bota sot reports.

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OVL-UÇK maintains that no judicial decision by the Specialist Chambers can change the historical truth of the Kosovo Liberation War.

The organization stresses that the attacks will not weaken, frighten or stop it, but will make it more determined, more united and stronger. It adds that the KLA does not belong in history’s dock, but is part of the foundations of Kosovo’s freedom.