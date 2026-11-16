Çitaku calls for international partners to be involved in amending the law on the Specialist Chambers after revote

Vlora Çitaku, acting leader of the opposition Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK), expects a session to be convened this week to vote again on the Law on the Kosovo Specialist Chambers.

Speaking to Radio Free Europe, she said that once the law is passed again, the PDK will begin the process of amending it. Çitaku invited international partners to take part in the process through consultations and concrete proposals.

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She said the amendments would aim to strengthen the law and its legal durability. Çitaku stressed that the call for a fair process, cooperation with partners and Kosovo’s European path are not mutually exclusive.

Lawmakers were unable to vote on the amended law on the Specialist Court last week because the parliamentary plenary session was suspended for lack of a quorum. Radio Free Europe has asked the office of parliamentary speaker Albulena Haxhiu when the session is expected to resume, but has not yet received a response.

The law was amended on October 6 and was subsequently returned to parliament for reconsideration by the presidency at the PDK’s request. The party now wants it to be voted on again without changing its content, with its shortcomings addressed through a new legislative initiative.

Çitaku expects the law to be the first item on the agenda of the next session. She expressed confidence that the parties would act responsibly and constructively, as they did on October 6, when the law was passed.

Describing this as a challenging period for Kosovo, Çitaku said preserving internal cohesion requires prudence, cooperation and determination. She said injustices in the proceedings make the law, which aims to return the court to its purpose of delivering justice, all the more urgent ahead of tomorrow’s decision on the administration of justice.

She was referring to the announcement of the verdict against Hashim Thaçi and others accused of obstructing justice. In that case, prosecutors in The Hague have sought a six-year prison sentence for Kosovo’s former president.

The legal amendments were passed after the September 16 guilty verdict against four former leaders of the Kosovo Liberation Army. Former president Hashim Thaçi, former parliamentary speakers Kadri Veseli and Jakup Krasniqi, and former lawmaker Rexhep Selimi were found guilty of war crimes. The defense is preparing an appeal against the first-instance ruling, while the government has set up a working group to develop a strategy for the appeal stage.

The adoption of the amendments to the Law on the Specialist Chambers drew opposition from the European Union. The EU warned that they conflict with Kosovo’s international obligations.

Lawmakers from the governing Vetëvendosje Movement and the Alliance voted in favor of the amendments. Vetëvendosje has said it will vote for the law again, although it has also spoken of an inexplicable rush and serious doubts about whether it can be implemented.

The opposition Democratic League of Kosovo did not take part in that vote. Its leader, Lumir Abdixhiku, has previously said the amendments will not produce the legal effects promised by their sponsors.

The law was returned to parliament on October 22 by Kosovo’s president, Justina Shiroka Pula. The PDK, which had requested the move, argued that it was intended to strengthen the legal basis and ensure the law could be implemented in practice.

For the law passed on October 6 to be considered promulgated, it must receive at least 61 votes from lawmakers in the revote. If it falls short of that number, it is considered not to have been passed.

The inclusion of the revote on the agenda also raised concerns among international partners. The EU, which has called the amendments unacceptable, has said it is holding consultations with Kosovo’s government on the changes passed on October 6.

The law passed in October does not abolish the Specialist Court. The court has handled several cases involving war crimes and obstruction of justice and has issued several verdicts. The amendments, however, affect key aspects of how it operates.

One is the definition of the offenses the Specialist Court may hear. Its jurisdiction would be tied to allegations of organ trafficking set out in a 2011 report by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, which prompted the creation of the justice mechanism in The Hague.

Under the amendments, the court in The Hague would hear offenses directly related to allegations of the unlawful extraction, removal and trafficking of human organs, tissues or cells. Its jurisdiction would also cover murders, torture and cruel and inhuman treatment at the specific detention sites mentioned in the report, when those offenses are directly linked to the alleged organ-harvesting operations.

As a result, the law seeks to remove the Specialist Court’s jurisdiction to prosecute other war crimes, crimes against humanity and political violence that lack such a direct link.

The period covered by the court’s jurisdiction would also change. The original law covered alleged crimes from January 1998 through December 2000, while the law passed on October 6 limits that period to July 1, 1999, through December 31, 2000.

The amendments also require that only alleged crimes committed in Kosovo be heard, excluding northern Albania. Cases that fall outside the Specialist Court’s jurisdiction are intended to be transferred to Kosovo; the law also provides for the transfer there of cases before the Supreme Court.

For those convicted, the amendments set a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison. They also provide for the possibility of presidential pardons for people convicted by the Specialist Court.

That possibility conflicts with the current law on pardons, which rules out requests for presidential pardons for certain offenses against international law. Kosovo’s Criminal Code places war crimes in that category.

The Specialist Chambers were established on the basis of a constitutional amendment, a separate law and Kosovo’s international commitments. Those commitments included consulting the EU on any legislative initiative affecting the court’s mandate or judicial proceedings arising from investigations by the Special Investigative Task Force (SITF).

Kosovo had also committed to allowing the Specialist Chambers and the Specialist Prosecutor’s Office in The Hague to continue their work until the relevant investigations and proceedings were completed. Legal experts have previously warned that changes to the mandate could raise constitutional questions and problems concerning the country’s international obligations.

The Specialist Chambers have said they were not consulted on the initiative. The court’s president, Ekaterina Trendafilova, said in a video message that the institution she leads guarantees independent and impartial proceedings in the service of justice.