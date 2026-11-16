From January to October 2026, Kosovo Customs collected more than €1.708 billion in revenue. Compared with the same ten-month period of the previous year, this represents an increase of 5.7 percent.

Data published by Customs show that revenue reached €1,708,243,582, while during the same period in 2025 it stood at €1,615,537,254.

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There was an increase in all the main categories: revenue from customs duties rose by 6.6 percent, excise revenue by 1.8 percent, while VAT increased by 7.8 percent.

Kosovo Customs attributed these results to its work collecting revenue and enforcing customs legislation.