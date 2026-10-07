Gruda: Changes to the Specialist Chambers Law do not violate the Constitution

Gruda: Changes to the Specialist Chambers Law do not violate the Constitution

PDK MP Përparim Gruda spoke at a news conference about the vote on amendments to the Specialist Chambers Law.

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He said the amendments do not conflict with Kosovo’s international obligations and stressed that the Constitution has not been affected.

“We are convinced that this law violates none of the international obligations Kosovo has undertaken. We can tell the international community with our heads held high that Kosovo remains committed to investigating allegations of organ trafficking,” Gruda said.


Shtuar 7.10.2026 15:42

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