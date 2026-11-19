In the villages around Medvegjë, more than 100 houses have been built and renovated in recent years, even though the addresses of Albanians continue to remain passivized.

This was made known by Albanian businessman and activist Muharrem Salihu, who emphasized that residents are still investing in their birthplace. He has asked Albanian MPs in the Parliament of Serbia for the return of addresses to be treated as a priority issue.

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Salihu wrote that the people of Medvegjë, even though they carry the heavy burden of passivization on their shoulders, do not stop and do not give up. According to him, they do not give up their houses, their land, or the right to live in their own place.

According to him, the construction and renovation of more than 100 dwellings in the villages around Medvegjë demonstrates the strong connection of residents to their birthplace and their will to stay there. He added that this activity has now extended to the town of Medvegjë as well.

Salihu singled out the case of the Sadiku family, saying that Sadik Sadiku and Naim Sadiku have built two new houses next to the existing dwelling.

He stressed that members of these families have also been affected by the passivization of addresses.

Calling it a contrast that people invest, build, return and revive their homes, while being denied the elementary right of administrative existence in the place where they were born and where they have roots, Salihu called for engagement from Albanian MPs in the Parliament of Serbia for the return of addresses.

He expressed the hope and demand that the main objective of Albanian MPs in the Parliament of the Republic of Serbia be the return of the addresses of the Albanians of Medvegjë.

Salihu assessed that this issue directly affects the representation of Albanians and the exercise of their rights. He wrote that without addresses, Albanians in official documents are as if they do not exist, have no fair representation, cannot fully exercise their rights, and have no security for the future.

According to Salihu, building houses is an act of resistance and returning to one’s birthplace an act of dignity, while the return of addresses is a necessity that can no longer be postponed.

He declared that Albanian MPs have political, institutional and national responsibility to place this issue at the top of their agenda, not as one issue among many others and not as a promise for later, but as a priority that requires continuous engagement, concrete action and results.

In the end, Salihu stressed that the protection of the rights of the Albanians of Medvegjë begins with the return of their addresses, describing this not simply as a demand, but as a responsibility that no one can avoid.