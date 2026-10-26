Osmani calls for domestic violence to be punished like terrorism

Osmani calls for domestic violence to be punished like terrorism

Following the killing of Arlinda Zekaj in Vitomiricë, Peja, Kosovo’s former president, Vjosa Osmani, called for greater institutional accountability and stricter measures against violence against women.

During her speech in Parliament, Osmani stressed that a society cannot claim to be free when one half of it lives in fear and its freedom depends on circumstances.

Të lidhura

None found

“We cannot talk about freedom when the freedom of half of society is restricted by the fear experienced by the other half. The state must not act as a spectator,” she declared.

According to Osmani, Parliament must demonstrate its responsibility by holding all officials who fail to perform their duties accountable, regardless of their political affiliation.

She said that domestic violence and gender-based violence should carry penalties equivalent to those for terrorism, because abused women face a state of terror every day.

Osmani described the penalties currently prescribed for these offenses as far too lenient. She also criticized the courts for failing to impose sentences and warned that such an approach could contribute to the continuation of violence.

“The penalties imposed today are so light that they may encourage violence, while in many cases even these measures are not imposed by our courts,” Osmani said.


Shtuar 26.10.2026 18:18

Tags: , , , ,
Murati seeks an explanation from SPAK over the lack of a request to arrest Balluku

Murati seeks an explanation from SPAK over the lack of a request to arrest Balluku
Klodiana Lala: Refusing a second SPAK request for Balluku would raise suspicions about Rama

Klodiana Lala: Refusing a second SPAK request for Balluku would raise suspicions about Rama
Charles honors the four marines killed when the HMBS Flamingo sank in the Bahamas

Charles honors the four marines killed when the HMBS Flamingo sank in the Bahamas
€122 million more for wages and pensions in the 2026 budget

€122 million more for wages and pensions in the 2026 budget
After Arlinda’s murder, he had thought of ending his life” – what was said in court about Albert Sylaj

After Arlinda’s murder, he had thought of ending his life” – what was said in court about Albert Sylaj
Gashi-Hamdiu: Board decided to file criminal complaint against former KOSTT chief after sexually charged incident

Gashi-Hamdiu: Board decided to file criminal complaint against former KOSTT chief after sexually charged incident
Çuçul: More than 800 cases opened over suspected corruption by October

Çuçul: More than 800 cases opened over suspected corruption by October
Murrizi accuses former SHISH chief: Vlora Hyseni wiretapped SPAK prosecutors and should have ended up in prison

Murrizi accuses former SHISH chief: Vlora Hyseni wiretapped SPAK prosecutors and should have ended up in prison