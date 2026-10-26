Mitrovica: A.S.’s pretrial detention extended by two more months over the killing of a 37-year-old man

The Basic Court in Mitrovica has decided to extend A.S.’s pretrial detention for another two months. A.S. is suspected of killing a 37-year-old man and stabbing another person in the Roma Neighborhood.

The news was confirmed to KosovaPress by Hateme Haxhaj, spokesperson for the court, who said that the security measure had been extended for a new two-month period.

Të lidhura None found

“The pretrial detention of the defendant A.S. is calculated from October 25, 2026, until December 25, 2026,” Haxhaj said.

The case was reported on May 27, after police were notified by the South Mitrovica Regional Hospital that a person with serious injuries caused by a sharp object had been brought in for treatment.

The 37-year-old had been unable to survive his injuries and died despite the doctors’ efforts. Another person was also injured in the same incident and, after receiving first aid in Mitrovica, was sent to the University Clinical Center of Kosovo in Pristina for further treatment.

According to information made public at the time, the injured person was out of life-threatening danger.

Following the attack, police arrested A.S., while during the investigative actions they also seized the knife suspected of having been used in the commission of the offense.