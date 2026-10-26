Mitrovica: A.S.’s pretrial detention extended by two more months over the killing of a 37-year-old man

Mitrovica: A.S.’s pretrial detention extended by two more months over the killing of a 37-year-old man

The Basic Court in Mitrovica has decided to extend A.S.’s pretrial detention for another two months. A.S. is suspected of killing a 37-year-old man and stabbing another person in the Roma Neighborhood.

The news was confirmed to KosovaPress by Hateme Haxhaj, spokesperson for the court, who said that the security measure had been extended for a new two-month period.

Të lidhura

None found

“The pretrial detention of the defendant A.S. is calculated from October 25, 2026, until December 25, 2026,” Haxhaj said.

The case was reported on May 27, after police were notified by the South Mitrovica Regional Hospital that a person with serious injuries caused by a sharp object had been brought in for treatment.

The 37-year-old had been unable to survive his injuries and died despite the doctors’ efforts. Another person was also injured in the same incident and, after receiving first aid in Mitrovica, was sent to the University Clinical Center of Kosovo in Pristina for further treatment.

According to information made public at the time, the injured person was out of life-threatening danger.

Following the attack, police arrested A.S., while during the investigative actions they also seized the knife suspected of having been used in the commission of the offense.


Shtuar 26.10.2026 18:17

Tags: , ,
Murati seeks an explanation from SPAK over the lack of a request to arrest Balluku

Murati seeks an explanation from SPAK over the lack of a request to arrest Balluku
Klodiana Lala: Refusing a second SPAK request for Balluku would raise suspicions about Rama

Klodiana Lala: Refusing a second SPAK request for Balluku would raise suspicions about Rama
Charles honors the four marines killed when the HMBS Flamingo sank in the Bahamas

Charles honors the four marines killed when the HMBS Flamingo sank in the Bahamas
€122 million more for wages and pensions in the 2026 budget

€122 million more for wages and pensions in the 2026 budget
After Arlinda’s murder, he had thought of ending his life” – what was said in court about Albert Sylaj

After Arlinda’s murder, he had thought of ending his life” – what was said in court about Albert Sylaj
Gashi-Hamdiu: Board decided to file criminal complaint against former KOSTT chief after sexually charged incident

Gashi-Hamdiu: Board decided to file criminal complaint against former KOSTT chief after sexually charged incident
Çuçul: More than 800 cases opened over suspected corruption by October

Çuçul: More than 800 cases opened over suspected corruption by October
Murrizi accuses former SHISH chief: Vlora Hyseni wiretapped SPAK prosecutors and should have ended up in prison

Murrizi accuses former SHISH chief: Vlora Hyseni wiretapped SPAK prosecutors and should have ended up in prison