Rama appoints Koçiu and Demo to head Tirana’s Socialist Party, minister promises stronger organization of party structures

The National Assembly of the Socialist Party decided to make changes to the party’s political leadership in Tirana. Edi Rama proposed Albana Koçiu and Ervin Demo to jointly lead the party’s structures in the Municipality of Tirana.

Taulant Balla and Ogerta Manastirliu will continue to serve as the political leaders of Tirana County.

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Following the decision, Ervin Demo expressed gratitude for the confidence shown in him by Socialist Party leader Edi Rama and members of the National Assembly. He also praised the work of socialists over the years.

Demo said that, together with Koçiu, the group of deputies representing the Municipality of Tirana, and the party’s structures, they would work to organize and strengthen the Socialist Party in every neighborhood, administrative unit, and village in Tirana.

He stressed that this work would be based on teamwork, individual responsibility, and ongoing communication with citizens, as well as concrete follow-up on their problems.

According to Demo, citizens have the right to demand better-quality public services, safe schools for their children, responsive institutions, and solutions to their everyday concerns. He said political work is measured by how close it is to people, how well it understands their difficulties, and how persistently it works to resolve them.

He emphasized that criticism must be heard, even when it is harsh, and shortcomings must be acknowledged and corrected.

Demo said they would establish a way of working with clearly defined responsibilities for each person, a daily presence on the ground, and follow-up on every concern until it is resolved. He added that their responsibility is to all citizens of Tirana, regardless of their political beliefs, and that they would turn the trust they had been given into organization, concrete work, and results for Tirana.