Onur Çakici officially takes over as KFOR deputy commander

A ceremony marking the change of KFOR deputy commander was held at the “Film City” camp in Pristina, IndeksOnline reported.

Major General Roberto Vergori, KFOR commander, presided over the ceremony, during which Brigadier General Federico Collina handed over the post to Brigadier General Onur Çakici.

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According to a KFOR statement, Vergori praised Collina’s professionalism and leadership skills during his service and welcomed Çakici. He also highlighted the deputy commander’s important role in supporting KFOR’s mission and activities.

KFOR continues to carry out its mandate in accordance with United Nations Security Council Resolution 1244, contributing impartially to a safe and calm environment.