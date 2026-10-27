Taravari: The time has come for constitutional amendments and further steps toward European integration

Taravari: The time has come for constitutional amendments and further steps toward European integration

Arben Taravari, leader of the Alliance for Albanians, announced that he met today with the EU ambassador to North Macedonia, Michalis Rokas. They discussed the country’s integration into the European Union.

Taravari stressed the importance of accelerating the EU accession process.

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In a social media post, he described his meeting with Ambassador Rokas as fruitful and productive. According to Taravari, the discussion focused on political developments, North Macedonia’s European prospects and the need to move faster along the path to integration.

Taravari said the country is at an important moment and that the recent visit by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has created new momentum that should be fully seized.

He stressed that concrete action is now needed, including the adoption of constitutional amendments and continued reforms to move the country forward toward the EU.

Taravari added that European integration remains a priority and a path toward a future of greater development, stability and prosperity. /Telegrafi/


Shtuar 27.10.2026 20:31

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