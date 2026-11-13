One month of pretrial detention for four minors suspected of attempted murder

One month of pretrial detention for four minors suspected of attempted murder

The Basic Court in Gjilan has granted a request from the Basic Prosecution Office in Gjilan and ordered one month of pretrial detention for each of the minors E. R.(1), E. R.(2), E. S. and E. Sh., who are suspected of attempted murder.

According to the prosecution’s request, the incident took place on 11.11.2026, at around 10:25 a.m., on “Mësuesit e viteve të 90-ta” street in Gjilan. Following an earlier dispute between E. R.(1) and L. U., the minors are suspected of acting together with the intent to kill L. U. and A. Sh. by attacking them.

Të lidhura

None found

The statement says E. Sh. stabbed A. Sh. once in the right side of the chest and L. U. twice in the back, near the spine. The knife is described as capable of causing serious bodily injury or serious harm to health. The victims sought medical help at the emergency department of Gjilan General Hospital. Because of his extremely serious condition, L. was transferred to QKUK in Pristina. According to the statement, the minors E. S. and E. Sh.(2) left the scene.

The prosecution suspects that, through these actions, the minors committed the criminal offence of attempted murder under the Criminal Code of the Republic of Kosovo (KPRK).

The pretrial judge in the Juvenile Department found that the legal grounds for detention were met and that other measures would not be sufficient to ensure the successful conduct of the criminal proceedings.

The parties may appeal the decision to the Kosovo Court of Appeals.


Shtuar 13.11.2026 15:37

Tags: , , ,
Geoffrey Hinton warns: Artificial intelligence could escape human control within three years

Geoffrey Hinton warns: Artificial intelligence could escape human control within three years
From Fatos Nano to Elisa Spiropali, expulsions and departures from the Socialist Party over the years

From Fatos Nano to Elisa Spiropali, expulsions and departures from the Socialist Party over the years
Weather today: Clear skies in the morning, clouds and rain after midday

Weather today: Clear skies in the morning, clouds and rain after midday
Brother’s arrest in doping case prompts Pirro Dhima to offer resignation, but Greek minister refuses

Brother’s arrest in doping case prompts Pirro Dhima to offer resignation, but Greek minister refuses
Diaspora prepares November 28 protest in Tirana, Meti says it will be bigger than the one on June 20

Diaspora prepares November 28 protest in Tirana, Meti says it will be bigger than the one on June 20
Avni Islami: Meeting with Russian ambassador reveals Student List’s stance on Kosovo

Avni Islami: Meeting with Russian ambassador reveals Student List’s stance on Kosovo
From today, winter equipment is mandatory in vehicles in Macedonia

From today, winter equipment is mandatory in vehicles in Macedonia
Four days after 10-year, six-month sentence, Russell Brand moved to prison with yoga and gyms

Four days after 10-year, six-month sentence, Russell Brand moved to prison with yoga and gyms
grandpashabet facebookBursa Escortgrandpashabet facebookjojobetgrandpashabet resmi girişgrandpashabet resmi girişgrandpashabet resmi girişgrandpashabetgrandpashabet girişkahraman haberdeneme bonusu veren sitelercasinofast güncel girişgrandpaşhabetonline notarystarzbetgiftcardmall/mygiftextrabetjojobetkavbetgrandpashabet girişjojobetjojobet