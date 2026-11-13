One month of pretrial detention for four minors suspected of attempted murder

The Basic Court in Gjilan has granted a request from the Basic Prosecution Office in Gjilan and ordered one month of pretrial detention for each of the minors E. R.(1), E. R.(2), E. S. and E. Sh., who are suspected of attempted murder.

According to the prosecution’s request, the incident took place on 11.11.2026, at around 10:25 a.m., on “Mësuesit e viteve të 90-ta” street in Gjilan. Following an earlier dispute between E. R.(1) and L. U., the minors are suspected of acting together with the intent to kill L. U. and A. Sh. by attacking them.

Të lidhura None found

The statement says E. Sh. stabbed A. Sh. once in the right side of the chest and L. U. twice in the back, near the spine. The knife is described as capable of causing serious bodily injury or serious harm to health. The victims sought medical help at the emergency department of Gjilan General Hospital. Because of his extremely serious condition, L. was transferred to QKUK in Pristina. According to the statement, the minors E. S. and E. Sh.(2) left the scene.

The prosecution suspects that, through these actions, the minors committed the criminal offence of attempted murder under the Criminal Code of the Republic of Kosovo (KPRK).

The pretrial judge in the Juvenile Department found that the legal grounds for detention were met and that other measures would not be sufficient to ensure the successful conduct of the criminal proceedings.

The parties may appeal the decision to the Kosovo Court of Appeals.