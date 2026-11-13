IQMT monitors online trade, fines postal companies and individuals

IQMT monitors online trade, fines postal companies and individuals

The Central Market Surveillance Inspectorate (IQMT) has carried out 70 inspections of postal companies that transport and deliver products ordered through online platforms.

Following the inspections, three postal companies were fined a total of 9,000 euros. They had refused to provide information about the businesses or individuals from whom they had received the products they delivered to consumers.

Të lidhura

None found

Checks of social media and online sales platforms also uncovered two individuals conducting commercial activities without a registered business. Each was fined and required to register their business within a deadline set by inspectors.

Since the inspections began, more than 100 businesses have formalized their operations by registering with the Kosovo Business Registration Agency (ARBK).

IQMT has also begun checking the offers and price reductions businesses advertise for Black Friday as part of its market surveillance and consumer protection efforts. Particular attention will be paid to verifying whether advertised discounted prices match the prices consumers actually pay for products and services.

If a price advertised as a special offer differs from the price presented to the consumer at the time of purchase, it will be treated as an unfair and deceptive commercial practice. In such cases, appropriate measures will be taken against the businesses responsible and fines will be imposed under the Consumer Protection Law.

Monitoring of online trade will continue. Inspections of businesses operating on online platforms have become part of IQMT’s regular work plan.


Shtuar 13.11.2026 15:37

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