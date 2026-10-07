One miner brought out of Trepça, while 62 others remain trapped

One of the 63 miners trapped in the Trepça mine has been brought out of level 11, while the operation to rescue the others continues.

Mitrovica fire chief Bekim Ibishi confirmed that emergency teams are working to bring out the miners still inside the mine.

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According to Ibishi, the miners became trapped after the main transformer on level 11 burned out. Authorities are expected to provide further details on the miners’ condition and the progress of the rescue operation.

Earlier, the Institute for Research and Human Rights (IHDNj) had called for the urgent rescue of the miners trapped in Stan Tërg. According to the information published, more than 60 workers were underground, at depths of up to approximately 645 meters.

The miners were on levels 11, 10, 9 and 8, while the teams responsible were trying to bring them out through emergency routes. According to the information available so far, the miners are attempting to leave through these exits, while teams on the ground are working to ensure safe conditions.

IHDNj has called on institutions and rescue teams to respond immediately, stressing that every minute matters and that the operation must be carried out with the highest level of coordination and professionalism.

The institute has also called on the relevant prosecutor’s office to launch a full and independent investigation into the causes of the incident. The investigation must determine whether safety mechanisms and equipment functioned properly and whether workplace safety rules were violated.

Among the issues expected to be examined are possible institutional negligence, technical problems and individual or institutional responsibility. If violations are found, those responsible must face legal consequences.

The incident has renewed attention on working conditions and the risks faced by miners in Kosovo. Working hundreds of meters underground exposes them to numerous hazards, making workplace safety an ongoing concern rather than a topic discussed only after incidents.

IHDNj said it had previously highlighted these issues in its study, “The invisible workers underground,” which documented the difficult conditions and occupational hazards faced by miners.

According to the study, mine workers are exposed to dust, gases, heavy physical workloads and other factors that can directly affect their health and safety.

Once the rescue operation is complete, IHDNj is calling for a comprehensive assessment of the mine, its equipment and its safety procedures. The aim is to establish the causes of the incident and take concrete measures to prevent similar cases.

The incident is expected to renew discussion of the need for stricter checks on safety standards, maintenance of equipment and infrastructure, and the proper functioning of emergency routes and procedures.

At this stage, the priority remains bringing the 64 miners safely out from underground. The subsequent investigation is expected to clarify what caused the incident and whether anyone should be held accountable.

The incident was initially reported as the second shift of miners becoming trapped on level 11 following a fault in the electrical equipment that cut off the power supply.

According to initial information, a total of 63 miners were inside the mine and were part of the second shift, which ended at 23:00.

Ibrahim Januzi, president of the Independent Miners’ Union, confirmed that those involved were members of the second shift, who were still in the mine during their working hours.

“Yes, the second shift. It is the entire mine’s second shift. They are still within their working hours,” Januzi said.

Economy Minister Artane Rizvanolli announced in a Facebook post that the miners were in good health.

According to information from Trepça’s management, the miners who remained inside the mine after the electrical equipment fault were in good condition. They were part of the second shift, which ended at 23:00.

Technical teams were working to repair the fault and restore electricity, while the miners’ gradual evacuation through the emergency entrance was being organized. Management was at the scene, where police and firefighters had also arrived.