Academy of Sciences of Albania welcomes Justina Shiroka-Pula’s election as Kosovo’s president

The Academy of Sciences of Albania has sent its congratulations to academician Justina Shiroka-Pula following her election as president of the Republic of Kosovo.

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According to the Academy, she is assuming the post at a time when Kosovo needs institutional stability, cooperation and full support on its path toward Euro-Atlantic integration.

The Albanian institution also highlighted its cooperation with Shiroka-Pula during her tenure as head of the Academy of Sciences and Arts of Kosovo (ASHAK), emphasizing that strategic relations between the two academies were strengthened during this period.

“Many joint projects and initiatives are currently being carried out between our two institutions,” the Academy of Sciences of Albania said in its congratulatory message.

During Shiroka-Pula’s tenure, ASHAK sought to increase the role of scientific research and researchers in the country’s life, as well as expand its ties with the pan-Albanian and international academic community, the Academy noted.

“Her election represents an honor and an important event for the Albanian academic community, which has been and continues to be an intellectual asset serving the development of our countries,” the statement continued.

The Academy of Sciences of Albania praised Shiroka-Pula’s experience and vision, expressing confidence that these qualities would help her fulfill her responsibilities as president of Kosovo.

In conclusion, the academician was wished success in her new post, while confidence was expressed that cooperation between the academic institutions of Albania and Kosovo would deepen further.