IHDNj calls for immediate rescue of miners trapped in Stan Tërg

64 miners are trapped underground at the Stan Tërg mine, on levels 11, 10, 9 and 8, at depths reaching approximately 645 meters. Teams at the site are working to bring them out through emergency exits.

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The incident has raised serious concerns about worker safety, while the main priority remains completing the operation and bringing the miners out safely.

The Institute for Research and Human Rights (IHDNj) has called on the authorities and rescue teams to act without delay. According to the institute, every minute is critical, and the response must be fully coordinated and carried out with the utmost professionalism.

Information available so far indicates that the miners are trying to leave through emergency routes, while rescue teams are taking steps to ensure the safest possible conditions for their evacuation.

Beyond the rescue operation, IHDNj is calling for a thorough investigation into the circumstances of the incident. The institute has urged the competent prosecutor’s office to launch an independent investigation to verify whether equipment and safety mechanisms were functioning properly and whether workplace safety rules were being followed.

The investigation should also examine the possibility of institutional negligence, technical faults, and individual and institutional responsibility. If violations are identified, those responsible must face the consequences prescribed by law.

The incident in Stan Tërg has brought renewed attention to working conditions and the persistent risks faced by miners in Kosovo. Working hundreds of meters below the surface exposes workers to numerous hazards, so workplace safety must be treated as an ongoing concern.

IHDNj stresses that these issues were previously documented in its study, “The invisible workers underground,” which detailed the difficult working conditions and occupational hazards associated with mining.

The study’s findings show that miners face dust, gases, intense physical exertion and other factors that can directly threaten their health and safety.

The incident is expected to reopen the debate on strengthening safety standards inspections, maintaining equipment and infrastructure, and ensuring that emergency routes and procedures are ready for use.

Once the rescue mission is complete, IHDNj is calling for a comprehensive assessment of the mine’s condition, equipment and safety measures. This process should help determine the causes of the incident and lead to concrete measures to prevent similar incidents from recurring.

For now, the main objective is to bring the 64 miners safely out from underground. Subsequent investigations are expected to establish the cause of the incident and determine whether any individuals or institutions should be held accountable.