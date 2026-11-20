One in four residents of North Macedonia aim to emigrate, 11.9% have concrete plans and steps to leave

Slightly more than a quarter of North Macedonia’s residents express a desire to relocate and live and work abroad, while 11.9% of them already have a plan drawn up or have begun concrete steps to leave.

These figures come from the SecuriMeter 2026 survey by the Regional Cooperation Council (RCC).

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The survey details show that 14.2% of respondents in North Macedonia have a general intention to leave without a clear plan, 6.2% already have a set relocation plan, and 5.7% have begun taking concrete steps. Meanwhile, 68.1% say they do not want to leave the country, and 5.8% gave no answer or expressed no position.

As for this indicator, North Macedonia stands below the Western Balkan average, where the overall share of those intending to emigrate reaches 29.3%. In terms of the share of citizens who have already taken concrete steps to leave, the country ranks third in the region at 5.7%, behind Bosnia and Herzegovina at 7% and Albania at 5.8%.

Young people are more inclined to consider leaving the country. At the regional level, 58.1% of respondents in the 18-24 age group express a desire to leave, and 28.7% of this age group have a plan or have already taken concrete steps. These figures cover all six Western Balkan economies, not just North Macedonia.

According to the survey, emigration and population decline are among the main sources of concern in North Macedonia, with 80.1% of respondents citing these processes as worrying. However, concerns about the cost of living and inflation are even higher, at 93.8%, as are concerns about jobs and wages, at 81.7%.

Of those considering emigrating from North Macedonia, 52.4% chose a European Union country as their preferred destination. Switzerland was preferred by 18.8%, while the United States, Canada and Australia together by 16.5%. These data were calculated only for those who expressed an intention to move abroad.

The study also took into account households’ limited financial capacity. Only 31.7% of respondents in North Macedonia said they could afford an unexpected expense of 1,000 euros without taking out a loan or relying on financial help from others, while the Western Balkan average is 33%.

Despite economic difficulties, the perception of security in North Macedonia is higher than the regional average. 62% of respondents see their country as a safe place to live, compared with the average of 56.6% for the Western Balkans.

The SecuriMeter 2026 survey was conducted from 1 to 17 September with 6,003 adults in the six Western Balkan economies, including 1,000 people in North Macedonia. Interviews were carried out face-to-face with the help of a computer-assisted data collection system.

The Regional Cooperation Council presented the results at the Security Conference in Belgrade. The survey analyses public perceptions of security, economic insecurity, emigration, trust in institutions and the challenges facing societies in the region.