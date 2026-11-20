Jovan Despotovski, a member of the SDSM and former director of ZZHTI, expresses his conviction that citizens feel disappointment with the results of change ten years after the “Colorful Revolution.” According to him, even if a similar movement were to be repeated, the question remains whether we would again end up with the same disappointment – something he himself regrets happened.

Despotovski stresses that he would not rely on the idea that civic activism cannot emerge again because of this experience, but he is also not calling for Serbia’s scenario to be repeated. He adds that he does not know whether this model moved from Macedonia to Serbia or the other way around – as he says, it is a chicken-and-egg question – but in Serbia common sense prevailed. The mechanism there was revolution, the streets and protests, but in essence a large part of society had problems with the way the previous government governed, which turned into dissatisfaction and votes against, subsequently bringing change.

Të lidhura None found

For Despotovski, developments in Serbia constitute an important message for political elites everywhere. He has the impression that political elites in Albania are acting somewhat differently, following this reasonable logic, and he believes that Prime Minister Edi Rama understands the complexity of the situation and citizens’ dissatisfaction, without trying to suppress it as happened in Serbia.