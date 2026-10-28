Obiliq receives €89,000 to expand green spaces and reduce pollution

Obiliq receives €89,000 to expand green spaces and reduce pollution

Minister of Environment and Spatial Planning Fitore Pacolli announced that she had reached a cooperation agreement with Halil Thaçi, mayor of the Municipality of Obiliq. The memorandum provides for the creation of a new protective green belt.

According to Pacolli, in Obiliq, where pollution is significant, the new trees will serve a purpose beyond decoration: they are expected to help filter the air naturally. The minister said support would continue for environmental initiatives that expand green spaces and protect residents’ health.

Të lidhura

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The investment in greening the city and reducing pollution amounts to €89,000.


Shtuar 28.10.2026 20:34

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