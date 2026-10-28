Former judge Kryeziu: Resignation should not wait for the facts about the Arlinda Zekaj case to be established

Former judge Kryeziu: Resignation should not wait for the facts about the Arlinda Zekaj case to be established

Former Constitutional Court judge Kadriu Kryeziu, a guest on the program “DPT te Fidani,” commented on the latest developments concerning the killing of Arlinda Zekaj.

He said the resignation should have been submitted and the issue should not have become a major problem. He stressed that resignation is provided for in both the Constitution and the law.

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“A politician has more responsibility than a citizen. Resignation should not be treated as something tragic. It is recognized around the world as a constitutional and legal institution; people leave office even when mistakes may have been made that they did not directly commit. A resignation should be submitted without making the issue so problematic. This is not a tradition here,” Kryeziu said.

He added that similar cases had occurred before, but described the killing of Arlinda Zekaj as the most horrific case to have occurred in the Republic of Kosovo.


Shtuar 28.10.2026 20:33

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