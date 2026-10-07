NYT: Trump distances himself from LaCivita and Blair after their work for Dodik’s party in Bosnia

Donald Trump said he was unaware of James Blair and Chris LaCivita’s work for the pro-Russian government of Republika Srpska in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The president’s two key advisers, who help guide his political strategy for the midterm elections, had worked for the government last week.

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In a social media post, Trump described Blair and LaCivita as “outside consultants” to his political operation. He said he did not know who else they worked for but would ask them and, if he found a conflict of interest, would dismiss them immediately.

The response came just weeks before the midterm elections and appeared to be linked to a recent report by The New York Times. According to the newspaper, each of the two advisers had received hundreds of thousands of dollars to advise the Republika Srpska government on voting issues for Sunday’s elections.

Republika Srpska is a small, self-governing territory and one of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s two political entities, established under the U.S.-backed Dayton Agreement of 1995.

The payments to Blair and LaCivita were made by a Washington-based law firm hired by the Republika Srpska government to advise on voting issues. Neither responded to questions about whether they had discussed their work in the Balkans with Trump or whether they planned to end their work as outside consultants.

When the White House was asked whether the president had spoken with the advisers about the matter, a spokesperson pointed to Trump’s post. Shortly afterward, when another reporter asked whether there was a conflict of interest, the president did not give a definitive answer.

“If I thought they had a conflict of interest, I would fire them, but they are only consultants,” Trump said.

The work in Republika Srpska is the latest instance of Trump advisers benefiting financially from far-right politicians in other countries. These politicians have sought the U.S. president’s support while clashing with the international community.

Blair and LaCivita’s work in the region has also drawn criticism from Republicans. They suggested that the overseas engagement showed a lack of commitment by Trump’s team to helping his own party avoid heavy losses in the midterm elections.

A spokesperson for MAGA Inc., the Trump-backed super PAC, did not respond to a request for comment. Blair and LaCivita lead the organization, which is spending large sums to support Republicans in the midterm elections.

Earlier, the spokesperson had told The New York Times that both men were continuing their work for the super PAC, although they had traveled to Republika Srpska last week for Sunday’s elections. They returned to the United States on Monday.

Blair, the political director of Trump’s 2024 campaign, left his position as White House deputy chief of staff in the spring to take over MAGA Inc. LaCivita, who co-managed the 2024 campaign, is a senior adviser to the organization.

The pro-Russian nationalist party governing Republika Srpska had sought support from Trump and his allies long before Sunday’s elections. It secured significant victories.

In a victory speech late Sunday, party leader Milorad Dodik credited Trump with creating the political climate that paved the way for its triumph.

Dodik had been under U.S. sanctions for years for undermining the Dayton Agreement. However, the Trump administration lifted them last year after the Republika Srpska government funded an expensive lobbying and influence campaign involving several Trump allies.

Blair and LaCivita were not involved in the campaign that led to the lifting of the sanctions.