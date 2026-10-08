Nude Trump sculpture at European Parliament sparks controversy with message “The Orange Plague

A work depicting Donald Trump naked and covered in 23-karat gold leaf has been put on display at the European Parliament in Strasbourg. The sculpture has attracted attention both for its provocative appearance and its political message.

Standing 2.6 metres tall, it is titled “The Orange Plague” and is also known as “The King of Injustice.” Trump is depicted completely naked, perched on the shoulders of a small, exhausted man who appears to be buckling under the weight he is carrying.

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A golf club and the Scales of Justice have been placed in Trump’s hands. His stomach and thighs cover the head of the person carrying him on his back. The sculpture’s base bears the inscription: “I am sitting on a man’s back. He is sinking under my weight. I would do anything to help him. Except get off his back.”

The sculpture was created by Danish artist Jens Galsjøt, who is known for his politically charged and protest art. In an interview with CNN, he said the choice of gold was not accidental, as Trump likes the precious metal. “Trump likes gold. In a way, I think he would like this sculpture,” Galsjøt said.

The artist said he aimed to criticise what he describes as Trump’s threats to the environment and the rules-based international order. “Trump is destroying everything I believe in,” he said.

According to Galsjøt, the US president’s nudity has a particular significance. His inspiration came from Hans Christian Andersen’s fairy tale “The Emperor’s New Clothes,” in which an arrogant ruler parades naked before his subjects without realising the humiliation.

“Dictators do not like being laughed at,” the artist said, linking humour and mockery of power to important elements of his political creative work.

The work was unveiled on Tuesday in a busy corridor of the European Parliament used by MEPs, staff and visitors. It is expected to remain on display until Thursday, October 8. More than 1,000 miniatures made with 3D printers have been placed beside it, which visitors can take as symbols of protest.

The initiative was supported by Danish MEP Per Clausen, a member of the Red-Green Alliance and the Left political group in the European Parliament. According to him, the project has received mostly positive reactions, although some representatives of the far right have objected.

The presence of the sculpture in the European Parliament does not mean that the institution endorses the political position it conveys. The rules of procedure allow MEPs to support up to two cultural activities or exhibitions during each term, provided they receive the relevant approval.

The rules do not allow exhibitions deemed offensive, inflammatory, contrary to the European Union’s fundamental values or damaging to the Parliament’s prestige. A spokesperson for the press service confirmed that the Quaestors of the European Parliament, who review such requests, had approved the exhibition.

Donald Trump has not yet commented on the sculpture or its display at the European Parliament.