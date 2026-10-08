Firefighters rescue young man trapped in the Devoll River

Firefighters rescue young man trapped in the Devoll River

A young man identified by the initials E.Ç. was rescued by Gramsh firefighters after becoming stranded in the middle of the Devoll River.

Të lidhura

None found

The incident took place last night, shortly before midnight, in the area between the villages of Menkollar and Kodovjat.

The young man was trying to cross the river from Menkollar toward Kodovjat but was unable to continue and became trapped in the water.

After being alerted to the situation, the Gramsh fire service intervened and managed to bring him safely to shore. His rescue was completed without any threat to his life.


Shtuar 8.10.2026 09:44

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