Geci calls for claims about Rubin’s $52,000 to be verified: Why is there no discussion of his testimony in The Hague?

Analyst and activist Halil Geci has called for clarification of claims concerning monthly payments of around $52,000 to American diplomat James Rubin and his role in efforts to reach an agreement that, according to Geci, also involved the partition of Kosovo.

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Referring to an article by Jona Çitaku, Geci questioned the lack of public debate over Rubin’s testimony in The Hague.

“What is the truth about Rubin’s $52,000? Are the ‘traitors’ hiding the truth about the ‘traitor’? Why is no one talking about what Rubin said in The Hague?” Geci wrote.

According to him, in the published version of the testimony, Rubin was questioned about monthly payments of around $52,000 during the 2018–2020 period, as well as his involvement in efforts to reach an agreement that also addressed the issue of Kosovo’s partition.

Geci called for the claims to be examined and publicly verified. “If this was said publicly in the courtroom, then the question is simple: Why is no one talking about it?” he wrote.

He emphasized that any testimony concerning Kosovo’s territory and sovereignty, as well as the use of citizens’ money, should be discussed publicly.

“There should be no silence regarding any testimony that affects the territory, sovereignty and money of the citizens of Kosovo,” Geci declared.

In his response, he used strong language against those who, in his view, are not speaking about the issue, accusing them of covering up the truth through their silence.

Geci concluded his response by calling for the claims concerning payments, lobbying and Kosovo’s territory to be investigated and publicly verified, in order to clarify what was actually said in The Hague and under what circumstances the payments were made.